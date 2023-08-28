Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group worth $50,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $203.23. 52,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,427. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

