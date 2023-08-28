Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 68,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 52,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 157,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of USAC traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 685.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

