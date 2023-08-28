Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 217.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,806 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Twilio worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,008.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TWLO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 282,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,475. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $72,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $2,907,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

