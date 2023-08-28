U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 397 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Main Street Capital worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 62.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

