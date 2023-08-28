U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,702. The company has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

