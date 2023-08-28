U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,776 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OVV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 314,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,455. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

