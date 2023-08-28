U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.39. The stock had a trading volume of 190,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,337. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.55.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

