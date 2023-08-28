U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.4 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 739,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,252. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

