U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.85. 1,392,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,573,832. The company has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

