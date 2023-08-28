U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.19. 411,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,823. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.