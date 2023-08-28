United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UCBIO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.38. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

