United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
United Community Banks Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ UCBIO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.38. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $25.99.
United Community Banks Company Profile
