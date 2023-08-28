United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on September 15th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
United Community Banks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UCBIO opened at $21.38 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.
About United Community Banks
