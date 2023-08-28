United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 52.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 1,040.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

