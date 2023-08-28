Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.63. 2,392,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,906. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

