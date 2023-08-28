Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Financial Partners

TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

