Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $56.40 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,067.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00250790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.00736480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00555826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00060676 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00118620 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,058,288 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

