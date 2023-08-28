Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,387,000 after acquiring an additional 109,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $19.40. 12,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

