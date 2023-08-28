Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,984,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,845,418. The company has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 109,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $38,343,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 116.6% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,494,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

