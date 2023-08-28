Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Washington Federal Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ WAFDP traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $14.65. 8,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

