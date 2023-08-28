Wayne S. Kauffman III Sells 2,605 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $155,935.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gentherm stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.86. 68,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 172.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 935,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,502,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 292,817 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

