William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James downgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens upgraded NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.81. 748,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,958. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

