Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Up 20.4% in August

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCP remained flat at $23.30 during trading on Monday. 1,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,166. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

