Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Worksport Price Performance

Worksport stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063. Worksport has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

