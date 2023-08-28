Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0522 on Top Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $12,013.27 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,090,721,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,093,154,143 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05220968 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,382.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

