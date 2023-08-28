Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 20.3% in August

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. 2,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

