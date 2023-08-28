XYO Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. XYO has a total market cap of $42.58 million and $378,917.41 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00020040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,996.27 or 1.00069781 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

