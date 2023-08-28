Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Trading Down 22.7 %
Shares of ZVO stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
