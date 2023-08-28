ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

