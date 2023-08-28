Zvi Alon Sells 6,604 Shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Stock

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) CEO Zvi Alon sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $72,842.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,260.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tigo Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TYGO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. 83,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Analysts forecast that Tigo Energy, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYGO. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,616,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells smart hardware and software solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) which provides solar panel power optimization, rapid shutdown, and monitoring capabilities; and Energy Intelligence solution (EI solution) provides solar energy storage management capabilities.

