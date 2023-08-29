2,000 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.1% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $373.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,531,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,249,094. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.54 and a 200-day moving average of $343.08.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

