30,960 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. PayPal makes up 0.9% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in PayPal by 34.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,673,000 after acquiring an additional 155,005 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 996.0% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in PayPal by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 318,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 60,771 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in PayPal by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,972,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,752,000 after buying an additional 339,637 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 56,723 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $62.50. 6,479,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,426,134. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

