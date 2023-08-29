95,000 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 95,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,979,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 6.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,011,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,954,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,216,514 shares of company stock worth $259,029,746. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $211.83. 3,816,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,406. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average of $201.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a PE ratio of 557.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

