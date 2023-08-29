96,446 Shares in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Purchased by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 25.4% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PZC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 82,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

