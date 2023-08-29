Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of -146.75 and a beta of 1.12. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

