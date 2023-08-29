abrdn European Logistics Income plc (ASLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.22 on September 22nd

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON ASLI traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 67.10 ($0.85). 172,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.57 million, a PE ratio of 559.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 52-week low of GBX 62.33 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.40 ($1.27).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

