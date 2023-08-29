Acala Token Hits Market Cap of $35.67 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $35.67 million and $2.73 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,878.15 or 1.00101037 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04410499 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,928,946.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

