Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,989 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $112,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.71. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.