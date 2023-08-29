Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CAO Sells $61,612.10 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.6 %

Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $47.25.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

