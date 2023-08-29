Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,184.0 days.
Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance
AEOXF opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.07. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $122.59 and a 1 year high of $157.00.
Aeroports de Paris Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aeroports de Paris
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.