Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,184.0 days.

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

AEOXF opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.07. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $122.59 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

