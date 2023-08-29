AF Advisors Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AF Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.2% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 310,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,674. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.