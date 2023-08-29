Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

