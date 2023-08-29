Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $10.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Affirm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.12. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The company had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 10.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Affirm by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

