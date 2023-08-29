AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $121.93 on Thursday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.12.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $1,363,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $3,430,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $14,450,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in AGCO by 10.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

