AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the July 31st total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AgileThought by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AgileThought by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AgileThought by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter worth $159,000. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGIL shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of AgileThought from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AgileThought in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

AGIL stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

