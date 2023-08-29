Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Reaches $789.07 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Algorand has a total market cap of $789.07 million and approximately $32.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00038892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,172,438 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

