Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Financial Review

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alico alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico -50.22% -9.47% -5.62% TerrAscend -131.52% -2.35% -0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alico and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TerrAscend has a consensus price target of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%.

49.0% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alico and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $91.95 million 1.96 $12.46 million ($2.65) -8.95 TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.96 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Risk & Volatility

Alico has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Alico on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2022, it had 74,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.