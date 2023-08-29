Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,226 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.40% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 431,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,981. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.45%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.