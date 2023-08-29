AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 4,593 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after buying an additional 281,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,610,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,681,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,083. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $180.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

