American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.0 %

AAL stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.