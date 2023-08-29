Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,046,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 487,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

