Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.79.
View Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust
Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,046,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 487,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Americold Realty Trust
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.